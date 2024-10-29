A’Ibom To Deploy Ibom Community Watch Over Environmental Violation

Share

In a significant step toward reducing environmental violations, the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency has announced plans to deploy officers from the Ibom Community Watch across major routes in Uyo metropolis starting from November 1, 2024.

This initiative, according to the State Government aligns with Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda, focusing on sustainable environmental practices in the state.

At a briefing in Uyo on Tuesday, Dr Prince Ikim, Chairman of the agency, explained that the Ibom Community Watch a state security outfit supervised by the Ministry of Internal Security and Waterways, in partnership with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies will be stationed along key routes.

This deployment follows recent awareness campaigns aimed at educating the public on waste management and environmental compliance.

Targeted routes include Nwaniba Road, Four Lanes, Oron Road, Airport Road, Shelter Afrique, Udo Udoma, Ikot Ekpene Road, Stadium Road, IBB Road, Ikpa Road, NEPA Line, Aka Etinan, Idoro Road, Abak Road, Ring 3 Road, Uruan Street, Aka Road, Brooks Street, and Atiku.

The focus will be on enforcing compliance to maintain public health and improve living conditions for the residents of Akwa Ibom State.

Dr Ikim highlighted that the 100 officers assigned to this initiative have undergone specialized training in intelligence and enforcement to ensure they perform their duties with professionalism.

He urged residents to cooperate with the officers to support the state’s vision of a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

