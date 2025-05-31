A’ibom: The Making Of Destination Next By Gov Eno

Share

Governor Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State from day one of stepping into office on May 29, 2023 as governor, has never hidden the fact that he meant business. He hit the ground running with his ARISE Agenda. An agenda that is committed to Agriculture, Rural, Infrastructure, Security, Economic and Education development among others.

Two years after, he has succeeded in stamping his authority on the state and laying bare his dream of lifting the it beyond the level that he meant it with a vision of being Destination Next.

A tourist haven for all, where the stage is set for everyone to thrive. This he has demonstrated by committing himself and his team to building of world class infrastructure and facilities to drive the dream of transforming Akwa Ibom, ‘The Land of Promise,’ into a thriving tourist destination, where according to the State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Anieti Udofia, people no long come and go, but now; ‘‘visit, stay and enjoy.’’

The journey of making Akwa Ibom a leading tourist destination in the country, Africa and the globe, began way back. Fast forward to the era of former Governor Obong Victor Atta (1999-2007), who is generally regarded as the ‘Father of modern day Akwa Ibom,’ as he is credited withlaying the foundation upon which successive governments built on.

He designed the template on which he envisioned the future of the state, laying for instance, the beautiful and attractive road network that neatly linked the entire State together as an intricate web or network, affording easy access across the state, navigating from urban to rural and far flung rural communities.

Today, Akwa Ibom has the best road network in the country, as the roads are smooth on the eyes, easy to drive through, well paved and demarcated. You could even dream of staging a motor race on these roads, especially driving through the rural communities.

Aware of the need to build a solid foundation for Akwa Ibom to emerge as a tourist haven, Atta among others stated the construction of the iconic Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort in Nwaniba, outskirts of Uyo and then Victor Atta Airport.

These are two solid facilities that over the years defined Akwa Ibom and drew attention and traffic to the state. Years later, these facilities were not only finalised and sustained but improved on, with more brought to onboard by both former Governors Godswill Akpabio and Udom Emmanuel, within a period of 16 years, by consolidating on the vision of making Akwa Ibom an enviable state.

Today, Akwa Ibom is riding high on the ARISE Agenda of Eno, with all facets of development, both urban and rural, receiving attention from him. This fact was made clear by the Deputy Governor of the State, Senator (Mrs) Akon Etim Eyakenyi, when she stated that one of the greatest achievements of the governor is making Akwa Ibom the most secured and safest state in the country.

Next to that she said is the high level of infrastructure development, which is systematically delivered across all the sectors and communities.

She stated, ‘‘the Governor of Akwa Ibom State came with a vision, not just to develop Akwa Ibom in major sectors like what most governors would do, concentrate on road infrastructure, no, but this one, is own vision cuts across every sector, using the ARISE Agenda (Agriculture, Rural Development, Infrastructure, Security, Education and Economic).

‘‘In the last two years he has touched all the sectors of the state. For the first time in the state, development is taken to all the rural areas and not just the cities and headquarters.’’

The underlining vision, she said is to make Akwa Ibom a global destination, saying, ‘‘Akwa Ibom, like everybody knows, is today a destination, but we are looking forward to making it a better destination for the entire world.’’

She made this known when she last week played host to the Governing Council, Executive Council and Board of Trustees members of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), and other stakeholders in tourism, who were in the state for FTAN Convention and Experience Ibom tour.

‘‘You made no mistake for bringing your meeting to Akwa Ibom and for obvious reasons. There is no week that we don’t have one group or the other coming to have meetings here for obvious reasons,’’ said Eyakenyi.

The fact of Akwa Ibom fast becoming Destination Next, was also confirmed by Udofia when he said to FTAN, ‘‘I want to use this medium to say that Akwa Ibom has metamorphosed from a state that you just visit and go but to a state that you visit, stay and enjoy.

‘‘That is why going forward, we no longer say come to Akwa Ibom but visit Akwa Ibom just as we visit Rwanda.’’

To achieve this status of ‘Visit Akwa Ibom,’ Eyakenyi disclosed that huge investment is being made on creating access and developing tourism facilities by Eno, noting, “other than that, tourism boosts the economy of the state and the nation. And how do we get this to be done?

‘‘It is when we invest in tourism sites that would attract people to come. There is no way a group of people would come into Akwa Ibom State that they would not buy fish, that they would not go to the raffia city to pick raffia and other things like that.”

She then spoke glowingly of the vision of turning Oron into both transport and tourism hub, transforming Ibeano Beach into hub for water tourism and investing in slave trade heritage sites at Ikot Abasi, such as the ‘point of no return.’

The construction of ARISE Park, which is on over 70 hectares reclaimed land in Uyo and the 5, 000 capacity International Conference Centre (ICC) and a 200-room Ibom Hotel to complement it, both within Ibom Tropicana complex in Uyo.

These two facilities which are designed to join the league of others are part of the vision of making Akwa Ibom a destination for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events). The construction of these two projects were flagged-off last week at a very colourful ceremony where Eno shared his vision with his people and the international community.

The Director General/CEO of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Dr Abisoye Fagade, who was part of the visiting team to the Deputy Governor, shared his view on the development in the state, noting, ‘‘Akwa Ibom to me, is home, and it so gladdens to see the kind of development that has happened in Akwa Ibom.

‘‘Akwa Ibom is no longer the best kept secret because why would you keep this kind of secret to yourselves when Nigeria is in most need of tourist sites and locations that would decongest Lagos.’’

The President of FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung, who is also the Honourary Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism to Governor Eno, commended the state governor for what he described as the huge and tremendous investment in tourism, noting that was what necessitated FTAN holding its convention in Uyo.

‘‘I count it a privilege that we are here to appreciate what the state has done, first of all in tourism, the huge infrastructure. Now, this is what brought FTAN Governing Council to Uyo,’’ he said.

Adding, ‘‘we have witnessed tremendous investments. This is what drove the Governor Council Meeting into Akwa Ibom and we are glad for the support that we have received as FTAN. We are saying congratulations to the state for the huge investment in tourism and to say that the private sector is ready to key into what the government has done.

‘‘We promise to continue to promote the state so that the vision of the Governor for tourism in Akwa Ibom state will be realised. Your Excellency, we are no longer that state that they used to say is the best kept secret, but today, Akwa Ibom State is no more the best kept secret but it is the new face of tourism in Africa.’’

Experience Ibom Tourism Tour

The three-day FTAN Convention climaxed with a city tour of Uyo, organised by Experience Ibom, a destination management company that is; ‘Your Gateway to the Heart of Nigeria’s M.I.C.E, tourism and Hospitality destination.’

It seeks to showcase the rich cultural heritage, stunning natural beauty, and warm hospitality of Akwa Ibom State.

A state that is blessed with; vibrant cultural festivals and traditions; breathtaking beaches and scenic landscapes;

delicious local cuisine and authentic experiences; exciting tourist attractions and activities.

The city tour started with a visit to ARISE Park, which is the newest addition to the tourism offerings of the state, which is still under construction, and due to be commissioned this year.

When completed, it will be a stunning and must-see tourist destination in the city, with attractions for all the segments of the society, from children to adult. Then a drive through some of the major roads in the city including the most popular Barracks Road or Wellington Bassey Way, which has an enduring history and houses a number of government offices such as the Government House, Judiciary, and Uyo Club among others.

Also, was a ride through the popular Ibom Plaza, known as Ibom Connect, which connects all the major roads in the city, a melting pot. It is also known as Piccadilly Circle, a very busy spot, where all sorts of businesses are undertaken. A visit to Uyo without exploring Ibom Plaza is not a complete experience.

A stopover at the Atiku Flyover, which was the first flyover in the city constructed by former Governor Akpabio. Underneath the bridge has been made colourful and designed for relaxation and photo shoot.

Then a drive through Idoro Road to Goodluck Boulevard and a stopover at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium (Nest of Champions) for some photo shoots and ending with a feast of coconut drink from one of the hawkers who happened to have been on the ground when the team visited. It was a brisk and profitable business for the hawker.

The team also made a stopover at the International Worship Centre, which is a 5, 000 capacity iconic edifice and opposite it is the Smart city Complex, an office complex designed for multi-nationals. It is one of the tallest buildings within the city space.

The final stop for the day was Victor Atta International Airport, which is still under construction, with over 90 per cent work done, and expected to be delivered to the state government for commissioning in the coming months.

We were taken on tour of both the domestic and international terminals by two of the young men handling the project.

The tour ended on a celebratory note as the team was treated to one of the delicious local snacks, known as Mkpa ye Mfi, made of seasoned perewinkle, kpomo, crayfish, palm oil, onions and oziza leaf for flavour among others.

With the few offerings that we were treated to and hearing the state government through its various officials in charge of tourism and culture enunciate their vision, with clarity and determination to deliver on the vision of making Akwa Ibom Destination Next, you come away with the feeling that the state is indeed set to not only to unleash its potential but its promise, as its sobriquet clearly states: The Land of Promise, as Destination Next.

Next time you don’t only dream Akwa Ibom but ‘Visit Akwa Ibom.’ Experience Ibom is at you beck and call to curate a memory experience of the state distinct tourism offerings for your delight and pleasure.

