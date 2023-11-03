A’Ibom Tech Week: Eno Will Open State For Tech Opportunities – Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to Akwa Ibom State Governor on Brand Management and Marketing, Mr Raphael Edem has assured that the ARISE Agenda of the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno will open up the state for tech opportunities.

Mr Edem, who was the keynote speaker at the Akwa Ibom Tech Week with the theme “Africa’s new tech destination”, said yesterday that ICT is a critical part of the governor’s economic policy as the state is committed to exploring the enormous opportunities in digital technology.

“A few months ago His Excellency hosted a dialogue where he opened his blueprint to inputs and contributions from a cross-section of Akwa Ibom people and experts. As part of his agenda, he has stated very clearly that there is an intention to promote homegrown digital hubs, build capacity for ICT, facilitate the provision of a broadband infrastructure, training and retraining of youths in ICT.

“A good number of these will be done in partnership with existing tech hubs who already have the experience, personnel, and framework and have been able to achieve so much in nine years. So government partnering with them will achieve a lot.

“On one hand, the state has a tech sector that has come a long way and is ready to explore the global stage, and on the other hand, a government that is willing to provide the needed support to take the sector to the next level. Without a doubt, Akwa Ibom is an emerging epicentre of the tech revolution in Africa”, he said.

Mr Edem, who spoke on “Akwa Ibom as Africa’s new tech destination”, noted that the state was ready to launch into the global stage and urged tech experts to expand the ecosystem within the state in order to make the state a tech destination.

He pointed out that from statistics, tech activities were only happening in Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, and Eket because of the presence of tech hubs in those areas, and recommended that tech experts should consider setting up hubs in all the tertiary institutions in the state because of availability of talents and infrastructure.

The event was organised by Ibom Innovation Network, held at Four Points by Sheraton Hotels in Ikot Ekpene, and was attended by tech experts and CEOs of leading tech companies in Nigeria and beyond.

Some of the speakers and panel discussants at the event were Dr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, DG, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Nick Marden, CEO, Rapid River Software; Victoria Fabunmi, Principal Atlantica Ventures; Uwem Uwemakpan, Head of Investment Launch Africa.

Others include Mark Essien, CEO, of Hotels.ng; Richmond Bassey, CEO, Bamboo; Wande Thomas, Creative Director, Urbangidi; Oswald Guobadia, Managing Partner, DigitA, among others.