A’Ibom Tasks FTAN, Tourism Stakeholders On Attracting Investors

The Akwa Ibom State Government has called on the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and various tourism stakeholders to partner with the state in developing its tourism assets by attracting investors.

The call was made by the Deputy Governor, Senator (Mrs) Akon Etim Eyakenyi, when she hosted members of FTAN during their visit.

The delegation was in Uyo for the FTAN Governor Council Meeting and the Experience Ibom Tour event, where they pledged to promote the state’s tourism attractions.

The Deputy Governor described Akwa Ibom as the most peaceful and safest state in Nigeria, noting that it is already a known tourist destination.

However, she emphasized that the state government is working to make it an even better destination. “Akwa Ibom, as everybody knows, is today a destination, but we are looking forward to making it a better destination for the entire world,” she said.

She highlighted tourism’s potential to boost the economy of both the state and the nation but stressed that this can only be achieved through investment in the development of tourist sites to attract visitors.

“It is when we invest in tourism sites that would attract people to come. There is no way a group of people would come into Akwa Ibom State that they would not buy fish or go to the Raffia City to pick raffia and other things like that,” the Deputy Governor said.

She charged FTAN and other tourism stakeholders to encourage investors to partner with the state government to develop key sites, including the slave trade heritage site in Ikot Abasi, which she said needs urgent development. She added that such development is not the sole responsibility of the state government and welcomed investors to collaborate with the government on these projects.

The Deputy Governor also highlighted the state government’s efforts over the past two years to transform Akwa Ibom through massive investments in infrastructure and other sectors under the ARISE Agenda.

Earlier, the President of FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung, who also serves as the Honourary Special Adviser on Culture to the Governor, pledged FTAN’s commitment to partnering with the state government to develop and promote Akwa Ibom’s tourism sector.

“We promise to continue to promote the state so that the vision of the Governor for tourism in Akwa Ibom State will be realized. Your Excellency, we are no longer that state that they used to say is the best kept secret, but today, Akwa Ibom State is no more the best kept secret but it is the new face of tourism in Africa,” Onung stated.

