A’Ibom Targets 1,100 Women For Cooperative Empowerment

The Akwa Ibom State Government has launched a ward-based cooperative empowerment drive targeting 1,100 women in Mbo Local Government Area of the state as part of efforts to expand women-owned businesses and strengthen grassroots economic participation.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Umo Eno at a women’s mobilisation meeting in Mbo, Deputy Governor Sen. Akon Eyakenyi said the initiative would register 100 women in each ward, enabling them to access structured financial and agricultural support through the state’s cooperative framework.

She said the programme aligns with the governor’s vision to help women “start small and grow big,” noting that economic independence among women remains central to the administration’s development agenda.

According to Eyakenyi, each of the 31 local government areas is entitled to N1 billion under the cooperative scheme to fund small-scale enterprises and agricultural ventures.

“The governor, being an entrepreneur himself, understands the challenges small business owners face. This support is designed to give women the tools and capital they need to thrive,” she said.

The deputy governor described women as the largest and most influential voting bloc in the country and urged them to take advantage of the ongoing ward-by-ward registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission. She also encouraged women to obtain their National Identification Number (NIN), describing it as critical for accessing government programmes and opportunities.

Eyakenyi further noted that the South-South region had benefited politically from the emergence of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, calling on women to continue supporting Akpabio, Eno, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She commended the Oro people and residents of Mbo for the warm reception accorded the delegation.

Also speaking, Hon. Martins Esin, member representing Oron Federal Constituency, urged women to demonstrate their support for the state government by participating actively in voter and NIN registration. He described Eno as a leader committed to grassroots development.

Chief Etim Johnson, member representing Mbo State Constituency, announced plans to donate a vehicle to a resident as part of his support for community development.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Princess Emem Ibanga, called for sustained mobilisation among women, stressing that their participation remains central to governance, elections, and social progress.

In his remarks, Mbo Council Chairman, Hon. Sunday Etim, said the governor’s development efforts were already visible across the local government and pledged continued collaboration with the state to ensure women benefit fully from the empowerment scheme.

The cooperative registration exercise is expected to commence across wards in the coming weeks, with beneficiaries gaining access to funding, training, and business support services.