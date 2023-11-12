A’Ibom: Table Water Producers Hike Price, Cites High Cost Of Production

Worried by incessant increments in the cost of production, the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria has revealed said henceforth One bag of sachet water, popularly known as pure water, would be sold at the rate of N300 from initial price of #200.

In a statement signed by the secretary of the association, Anietie Etop and made available to journalists in Uyo on Sunday, the Association said the change in price was due to the increase in the price of fuel and other raw materials used for production.

The union, while regretting the inconveniences the hike in the price of the table water may cause the people, said it would clamp down on any member of the union that sabotages the union’s decision by selling below the agreed price and producing substandard water.

The statement read, “As you are all aware, the hike in fuel price has affected our production; and in order to continue to provide you with good and hygienic water, kindly be informed that a bag of table water popularly called pure water will be sold at N300.

“The association has set up modalities to ensure compliance, as we are aware that those who produce substandard products would be out to sabotage our efforts by giving you water at a cheaper price.

“We have set up a monitoring team to report perpetrators, as they would be brought to book by security agencies and other legal actions would be initiated against those producers who do not comply.

“We understand how this price increment will affect you, coupled with the biting economy. We appeal to you to kindly cooperate with us to continue to serve you with hygienic water for the sake of your health.”