A’ibom: Suspected Seplat Energy Facility Vandals In Police Net

The Akwa Ibom State police Command has arrested suspects involved in the vandalization and malicious destruction of property belonging to Seplat Energy at Mkpanak Village in Ibeno Local Government Area of the State.

The police public relations officer DSP Timfon John told journalists on Sunday that on 11th March, 2026 at about 1200 hours, the Police received a distress call from the Security Control Room of Seplat Energy Company reporting that a group of youths allegedly led by their youth leader, one James Eshiet (M), had vandalized and maliciously damaged the company’s signpost and were attempting to forcefully gain access into the facility with the intention of destroying other critical installations.

According to her, “Acting swiftly on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, operatives of the Command immediately mobilized to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operatives discovered that the company’s signpost had already been forcefully pulled down and destroyed. The hoodlums, numbering about twenty-five (25), violently resisted arrest and attempted to obstruct Police operations.

“However, through a carefully coordinated and professional tactical response, the Police successfully arrested the following suspects:Prince Afaiko (M), 48 years, Emmanuel Okpolo (M), 36 years, Daniel Christopher (M), 32 years, Effiong Effiong (M), 39 years, All the suspects are from Mkpanak Village’.

The PPRO said the Police surveillance teams are currently on the trail of the ring leader and other fleeing members of the group who are presently at large. Efforts have been intensified to ensure their prompt arrest and prosecution.

She added, ‘The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, , strongly condemns the act of vandalism and criminal intimidation directed at corporate facilities operating within the State. He reiterates that no individual or group has the right to resort to self-help, violence, or destruction of property under any guise whatsoever.

“The Command therefore warns members of the public, particularly youth groups, to desist from taking laws into their own hands. Grievances or disputes must be channeled through lawful and peaceful means, as any person or group found engaging in acts of vandalism, violence, or sabotage will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command remains fully committed to protecting lives, safeguarding investments, and ensuring a secure environment for lawful businesses to operate across the State.

“Members of the public are encouraged to continue to support the Police with credible information that will assist in maintaining peace and security”.