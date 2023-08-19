A’Ibom Sets To Construct New Roads, Tackle Erosion

…bans illegal borrow pits.

Akwa Ibom State Government has announced plans to roll out machinery for the commencement of road construction beginning with Oron Local Government Area, another in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District and the erosion control projects within the Uyo metropolis.

The State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno made the announcement on Saturday while addressing worshippers during the August edition of the Government House Prayer Meeting held at Latter House Chapel, Governor’s Lodge, Uyo.

He premised the reasons for the delay in the commencement of the projects on bureaucratic bottlenecks, saying that the State Executive Council and Finance And General Purpose Committee (FGPC) were yet to be constituted for approval of expenditure on the projects which he said was beyond his approval limit, adding that as a procedural person, he did not want to circumvent the law to avoid the wrath of the State House of Assembly.

The Governor said he had earlier embarked on-the-spot assessment of the erosion sites and saw that the disaster needed prompt attention as houses were beginning to cave in.

Speaking further, he reiterated the government’s decision to ban the illegal borrow pit business because of its attendant risks of erosion in the areas where the borrow pit is excavated and called on the Ministry of Environment to enforce the ban on the latter.

“Next week, we are flagging off some road projects. Why did we not do it before now, it is because the amount was more than what I could have approved solely as a Governor.

“I am a very procedural person. We needed to put Exco in place and we needed to constitute the FGPC so the amount will go first to the FGPC to get approval before the award of contract for the projects. I know people were watching. If you award before doing those things, the House of Assembly will come after you. So I am also careful.

“So now that the Exco is in place, we will constitute FGPC on Tuesday, and then, we hope to get the approvals, then we will go and flag off roads, I think we will do one in Oron, one in Ikot Ekpene and then we take care of that erosion sites in Uyo. I have visited the place and already, houses are beginning to cave in so we need to work very quickly on those sites.

“I would like to also say that we have stopped the borrow pit business, and I want the Ministry of Environment to look out for that as urgently as possible”, he stated.

Governor Eno who used the occasion to shed light on the activities of his government informed the people that the state administration has revoked the right of occupancy for undeveloped lands in the state Industrial park at Ekid Itam 3, explaining that people acquired lands in the park way back 2015 and left it undeveloped.

He told the people having plots in the park to submit their business proposals to the Ministry of Trade and Investments, and the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, AKICOPR, indicating the scope of the business, timeline, number of people to be employed for proper monitoring, and assured that a fresh portion of land would be assigned the intended investor and would then be monitored for proper business execution.

He however acknowledged threats from the people affected by the revocation order and was emphatic on his determination to enforce the revocation order, insisting that he wants to create jobs for the teeming unemployed citizens through the industrial park.

“Last week, we had to revoke C of Os around the Industrial park and I want to make a little explanation. That is an industrial park. It was supposed to be a place where we have industries. Since 2015, people have gotten land there and have not done anything.

So we want to make it an industrial park.

“Yes, we have revoked but if you have a business or something you want to do, please give your proposal to the Ministry of Trade and Investment and AKICORP is there, we will work with you. You will give us a timeline, what industry are you bringing, when will you start, and How many people are you engaging, Then we will monitor you and give you that land.

“But to just take land and take C of O and take loan elsewhere and go and do something else, we won’t allow it. It is an industrial park. We need to get our people to work and that is just what it is.

So, when people say I have revoked the CA of O, please let them understand that if you come up with something you want to do, there is no guarantee that we will give you the one we revoked but we will give you a place there.

“We will give you a temporary C of O and monitor to ensure that you do what you say you will do. That is just it. We want to create jobs for our young people. So please, I know some of us the elites have landed there and have been calling me. Some have even threatened. But I have just heard the word of God. They are only men.

“Some have threatened, telling me you don’t start government like this, and you won’t get a second term, fine, let’s just work first and let the people decide whether they will give us a second term or not. I think that is the way to go.

“I will not live in fear. We will do the right thing. You can’t get land, leave it undeveloped while some people are looking for lands to develop businesses and we can’t find any. It is not right, please.

The Governor said his administration is making frantic efforts at addressing the hardship experienced by the generality of people, stating that he is awaiting the report of the palliative committee which will guide the palliative distribution and acknowledged that the challenge of the distribution is the palliatives getting to the vulnerable people in the state and sued for patience from the people to enable the committee work out modalities for the distribution.

He said that the state is yet to receive the Federal government’s five billion naira intervention to states and assured the people that he will make it known when he gets the money but tasked the federal government to define the money if it’s a loan or grant.

Reading from the book of Matthew 11:18, he said his style of administration is to simplify governance to give the people a sense of belonging by playing with the people, running around in “Keke” and even travelling on Ibom Air as he did before the emerging Governor.

Governor Eno solicited the sustenance of peace in the State, to make it a haven for investors and the teeming guests.

He talked down on inciting statements and hitting up the polity, saying such utterances would cause a breach of peace and its attendant consequence on the people and the society and appealed to residents of the coastal and upland areas to keep calm until pending issues are determined in the court of law, warning groups against issuing press statements on issues bordering on land, forest, ocean, boundary etc. to avoid breakdown of law and order.

Delivering a homily from Matthew 14:27 on the theme, “Be of Good Cheers; it is I, Be Not Afraid”, the Chairman of Conference, United Evangelical Church, Rev. Samuel Ebukiba, admonished that it is important for a believer in Christ to be of good cheers in the expression of faith and confidence in God.

He said a believer’s cheerful disposition showcases his confidence in the existence, love, comfort and power of his God.