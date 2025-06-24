A’Ibom Set To Recruit 3,000 Workers

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Government is set to recruit 3,000 new workers into the state’s civil service, the Head of Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien, announced on Monday during a media parley in Uyo.

Essien explained that the recruitment has become necessary following manpower shortfalls identified during the recently concluded staff verification exercise.

According to him, the new employees will be evenly distributed across the mainstream civil service, the teaching service, and the health sector, with 1,000 personnel to be absorbed into each.

The parley was convened to unveil activities for the 2025 Public Service Week. Elder Essien, flanked by members of the College of Permanent Secretaries, praised Governor Umo Eno for approving the celebration of the Public Service Week for the second consecutive year, after a decade-long hiatus.

He described the governor as a blessing to the state’s workforce and highlighted various initiatives implemented under his administration to improve workers’ welfare.

These include the procurement of SUVs for Permanent Secretaries, capacity-building programmes at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), and the provision of 150 housing units for civil servants at Grace Estate.

Also noted were the registration of 8,000 workers under the ARISE Health Insurance Scheme and a ₦1 million reward to outstanding staff across ministries, departments, and agencies. Elder Essien added that Governor Eno had approved the release of the 2024 promotion list and entitlements, payment of pensions and gratuities to retirees, wardrobe allowance for teachers, special promotions for exceptional staff, and a 13th-month bonus for workers during the last Christmas.

He announced that the 2025 Public Service Week will feature a series of activities, beginning with a public lecture on the theme, “Leveraging Technology for a Smart and Agile Public Service,” to be delivered by the Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong, on Wednesday, June 25. A novelty football match between the mainstream civil service and the unified local government service will follow on Friday, June 27, while a road walk is scheduled for Saturday, June 28. The celebration will conclude with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, June 29 at the International Worship Centre in Uyo.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the 2025 Public Service Week Planning Committee and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Grace Akpan, said the celebration is significant because it now includes workers in the unified local government system and those in federal service within the state.

She stated that the event is intended to recognize the value and contribution of workers to governance, offering them a sense of worth and belonging.

In her vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Head of Service, Ms. Doris Ukpoho, expressed appreciation to the governor for his support and thanked the media for their commitment to publicizing the weeklong programme.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, Comrade Amos Etuk, described Governor Umo Eno as a pride to the Nigerian workforce.

He commended the appointment of Mrs. Grace Akpan, a journalist, as chairperson of the planning committee and pledged the continued partnership of the media with the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

The media parley was attended by the Dean and members of the College of Permanent Secretaries, labour union leaders, members of the planning committee, and the press community.

