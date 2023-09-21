A’Ibom Set To Mark 36th Anniversary

As Akwa Ibom State clocks 36 years on September 23, 2023, the state government has lined up a number of activities to mark the annual celebration.

A schedule of events released by the Ministry of Information, indicates that the celebration will commence on Thursday, September 21, with the kick-off of Governor’s Cup Tournament at the Uyo Township Stadium, by 4.p.m.

In the evening of Friday, September 22, journalists in Akwa Ibom will be hosted to a media parley at the Government House, while 10.a.m of Saturday, September 23, has been slated for the flag-off of Made in Akwa Ibom Trade Fair at the Ibom-LED Headquarters, former Ibom E-Library in Uyo.

By mid-day of Saturday, a new Paramount Ruler will be installed at the Traditional Rulers’ Chambers, along Wellington Bassey Way in Uyo, before a Banquet at the State Banquet Hall by 7. pm.

Speaking on the celebration, which will be rounded off with a Thanksgiving Service at the Apostolic Church, Obio Imo on Sunday, the 24th, the Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said: “This year’s anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom State particularly calls for gratitude from all Akwa Ibom people at home and in the diaspora because the state has recorded significant achievements on many fronts.”

He recalled that from a humble beginning in 1987, “Akwa Ibom has grown to become a front liner in the comity of states in Nigeria, with Akwa Ibomites making significant contributions to the positive development of Nigeria in politics, commerce, tourism and in other spheres of endeavours.”

Comrade Ememobong further underscored the significance of the 2023 celebration, being the first under Governor Umo Eno, whose administration, he said: “Portends great hope for the future of Akwa Ibom and her people through the well-articulated ARISE Agenda.”

The Commissioner, who asserted that with the ARISE Agenda, Pastor Umo Eno was ready to raise the bar of socio-economic and infrastuctural development in Akwa Ibom, called on all stakeholders and Akwa Ibom people in general to be part of the anniversary celebration from wherever they may be in the world, as “these events will be broadcast live on state government official social media pages.”