A’Ibom Senior Citizens Share In Renewed Hope Elderly Support Scheme

In fulfilment of the Renewed Hope Elderly Support Initiative of the wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, Akwa Ibom State First Lady, Pastor Patience Umo Eno, on Tuesday hosted 250 elderly persons to a party at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo.

The party which drew attendees from the 31 Local Government Areas of the state featured, free medical outreach, a dancing competition, riddles, pageantry, and lots more.

Pastor Patience Eno in her remarks said the event was held at the instance of the wife of the President who had graciously approved the names of all in attendance, and made available the sum of Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) only to each individual.

She said the party which would have been held in the month of December 2023, was shifted to the new year due to many engagements and said it was the beginning of the many in the series to come.

The Governor’s Wife who expressed happiness at seeing the Senior citizens, said she was happy that the event coincided on the day the apex court in the country certified the electoral victory of her husband.

“This event did not happen today by chance. It happened on the day the Supreme Court certified my husband as the authentic winner of the last gubernatorial election. It means that I will always be here to celebrate with you people as your Governor’s wife,” First Lady Patience Eno stated.

Setting the tone for the event earlier, the Personal Assistant to the Governor’s Wife on Special Duties, Hon. Ann Abraham, said that the New Year celebration with the elderly was prompted by the First Lady’s resolve to enhance and cater to the well-being of the aged in the state.

Presenting a health talk at the event, the Personal Physicians to the Governor, Dr Ekem John and Dr Uduak Nkanta harped on the need for regular medical check-ups to help identify early warning signs of disease or illness.

They listed ailments common among the elderly including high blood pressure, stroke, Diabetes and others, noting that early detection of any health condition enables one to take precautions, get the best healthcare and reduce the risk of developing more health issues.

Some beneficiaries who spoke at the event expressed elation over the gesture of the wife of the President to host and empower them and also thanked the Governor’s wife for implementing the scheme in the state.