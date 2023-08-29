A’Ibom: Scores Injured As Protesting Youths, Security Agencies Clash Over Demands On Derivation

There was pandemonium on Tuesday in Uyo, the State capital of Akwa Ibom State as aggrieved youths under the aegis of Niger Delta Advocacy Movement (NDAM) and Ibom Youth Council (IYC) embarked on a protest demanding a 5 per cent share from the 13 per cent Oil derivation.

The angry youths drawn from some other Oil producing states of the Niger Delta were protesting towards the State Government House along Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo when security operatives stopped them 200 meters from the seat of government.

An eyewitness who spoke to New Telegraph said that the police opened teargas to disperse them.

According to the source, scores were injured as they scampered for safety when the security agencies swooped on them.

Some residents of the area including Eka Street, Asutan Street and Udoh Street said when they heard gunshots and people running, seeking to take refuge in their Houses and offices they panicked

The source disclosed “Several Offices were forced to lock up Office for fear of the unknown.

“The protesting youths were many in number and the whole thing almost led to a stampede. They were at the Wellington Bassey Way roundabout leading to the government House when the police stopped them from proceeding to the government House”, Another source said.

Meanwhile, our Correspondent observed that the two protesting groups numbering over 500 with one group clad in white and another clad in Black later converged at the popular Plaza roundabout by Ikot Ekpene Road where they continued their protest.

Security agents comprising Soldiers, the Nigeria Security Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Police personally led by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Olatoye Durosinmi were also strategically positioned at the Plaza area to ensure that the protest did not degenerate into a violent one.

It was gathered that it even took the JTF team a hectic time to dislodge the group from the Wellington Bassey Way down to the Plaza roundabout, where they ventilated their grievances.

Comrade Victor Bassey James who identified himself as Secretary of the Niger Delta Advocacy Movement (NDAM) speaking with newsmen said, ” I am the Niger Delta Advocacy Movement Secretary. In collaboration with Ibom Youth Council, we have come to take the rights that we have lost for 16 years.

” Akwa Ibom Youths have not been employed. We have suffered a lot. Our Youths have not been empowered. That is why we’ve come out en masse to make sure that the governor look into our matter.

” We are asking for 5 per cent out of the 13 per cent Oil derivation. And they have said they would call us for dialogue. But failure to do that we will take another step”

Responding to questions from the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon, said, “Well the truth of the matter is that they were addressed by the Commissioner of Police, and Commander Two Brigade, and other sister agencies on the need to be peaceful.

“They were also addressed by the Commissioner for Internal Security but they insisted that they have to access the government House, that is why a commensurate force was used to disperse them They have dispersed peacefully so there’s no need for anybody to worry or for confrontation”