A’Ibom: Retired Teachers Lament Hardship

Retired primary school teachers in Akwa Ibom StateAkwa Ibom State have again made a passionate appeal to Governor Umo Eno to urgently address the backlog of unpaid pensions and gratuities spanning over 12 years.

In a Save Our Souls (SOS) letter addressed to the governor and signed by Rev. Dr. Felix I. Cookey (Chairman) and Hon. Emmanuel S. Udoak (Secretary), the retirees lamented the untold hardship their members have endured as a result of the unpaid entitlements.

According to the group, “Your Excellency, the 2015 retired teachers are owed 10 months of pension arrears for the past 10 years. These teachers retired in July 2015 but were only paid from May 2016. This affected all teachers who retired that year across the 31 local government areas of the state.”

They added that retirees from 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 are owed between three to five months of unpaid pensions.

The group stressed that 2015 retirees are the only set of teachers in the Akwa Ibom State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) still owed such a huge backlog despite multiple appeals to both the immediate past and current administrations.

The statement continued:

“We look up to your intervention to save the remaining souls of these people and the next of kin of those who have died in the face of this harsh economic situation. SUBEB retirees remain the only group in the entire state denied their full pension arrears.”

The retirees explained that all required verifications and documentations were completed by the Accountant-General’s Office through the sub-treasury in each local government area and duly submitted to SUBEB in both hard and soft copies. However, they accused the SUBEB pension unit of exploiting their vulnerability through “undue and unrealistic demands.”

They lamented that while other retirees in the state were celebrating payments, retired primary school teachers continued to suffer in silence.

“Some of us have died, others are seriously ill, evicted from homes, or unable to pay school fees for our children. We therefore appeal to the government to pay the outstanding pension arrears on or before October 14, 2025,” the group pleaded.

The retirees also threatened to embark on a mass protest in Uyo if the payments are not made before the stated date.

“If the money is not paid, we will have no option but to take to the streets of Uyo for our governor to see the aged men and women who laboured for this state for 35 years but have suffered over a decade of neglect,” they warned.

Despite their grievances, the group expressed appreciation to Governor Eno for his efforts in ensuring regular pension payments and settling gratuity arrears up to 2013, as well as the refund of the 7.5% pension contribution and payment of the 2013 leave grant.

They also reiterated their loyalty to the governor, stating,

“We are ardent supporters of Governor Eno and loyal to the ARISE administration. On June 18, 2025, we declared full partnership with our governor and registered our membership in the APC at our various units to ensure full support for his government.”