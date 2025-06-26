A’Ibom: Retired Teachers Beg Gov Eno To Clear Pension Arrears

Distressed by the prevailing harsh economic conditions and the delay in the payment of their entitlements, the Forum of Retired Primary School Teachers in Akwa Ibom State has made a passionate appeal to Governor Umo Eno to release the long-overdue pension arrears owed to its members.

In a statement jointly signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Rev. Felix I. Cookey, and Secretary, Emmanuel S. Udoaka, the retirees pleaded with the state government to clear the seven-year backlog of pension arrears, amounting to approximately ₦804,158,468.44 as calculated by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), covering the years 2013 to 2020.

The group reminded the governor of their unwavering support for his administration and urged him to reciprocate the gesture by addressing their plight.

“Having cried, suffered, and endured embarrassment over unpaid pension arrears for more than 10 years, we appeal to Your Excellency to kindly approve and release the outstanding sum to help us survive these difficult economic realities,” the statement read.

They further appealed for an end to the irregular payment of their monthly pensions.

“It is shameful and embarrassing that retired primary school teachers receive their pensions around the 24th of each month, long after other pensioners have been paid. We implore you to direct those responsible to ensure prompt and fair disbursement.”

The forum also urged the governor to involve its leadership in decision-making processes that affect retired teachers, noting that their inclusion would promote transparency, accountability, and better public awareness.

“The involvement of our leadership will provide proper guidance and good advice, ensuring progressive advancements in the treatment of retirees,” the group stated.

They also expressed appreciation to Governor Eno for his efforts to alleviate the sufferings of pensioners in the state, including retired primary school teachers and the next of kin of deceased retirees.

Reaffirming their loyalty to the governor, the group recalled a recent endorsement event.

“On March 26, 2025, the Forum of Retired Primary School Teachers gathered in Uyo and publicly endorsed Your Excellency for re-election in 2027,” the statement concluded.