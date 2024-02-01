A’Ibom: Remains of Beheaded Woman Not Found in My Community –Village Head Cries Out

The Village Head of Ekpri Nsukara Offot in Uyo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Eteidung Emem Denis Asikpo, has clarified that the remains of a beheaded woman with missing parts reported a few days ago, was found in a neighbouring village and not Ekpri Nsukara Offot.

Eteidung Asikpo made the clarification shortly after a crucial meeting of Ekpri Nsukara Offot Village Council held at his Palace yesterday. While debunking the news report which allegedly mentioned Ekpri Nsukara Offot as the scene of the crime, Eteidung Asikpo advised newsmen and social media influencers to always crosscheck and be sure of locations of incidents before going public with their stories. “It is quite unfortunate that a woman lost her life in the hands of unknown murderers.

As was reported, her remains were found without her head and other vital parts of her body. This is heinous and condemnable. “We are however piqued that most reports on the sad incident mentioned Ekpri Nsukara Offot as where her remains were found. This is not correct. The exact location where her remains were found was the refuse dump by the fence of the Holy Child Convent School, Anua, Uyo, which is a neighbouring community,” he said.

Eteidung Asikpo said refuting the news report has become necessary following numerous calls he and members of Ekpri Nsukara Offot Village Council have received on the sad and pathetic incident. He acknowledged that the Police and other security agencies have since swung into action to unmask the perpetrators of the heinous crime.