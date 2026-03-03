A’Ibom Records 1,106 Surgeries Under Health Insurance Scheme

Akwa Ibom State has recorded 126,000 consultations, 1,106 surgeries and 1,012 vaginal deliveries under its State Health Insurance Scheme, as the administration of Governor Umo Eno continues to strengthen healthcare delivery across the state.

At the February edition of the Monthly Media Briefing held yesterday, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ekem Emmanuel, highlighted other key achievements, including the accreditation of the College of Nursing, resolution of indexing issues, payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund, house officer training, the organisation of 19 capacity-building workshops, and the establishment of a 76-seater CBT centre at the School of Health Technology.

Under the Akwa Ibom State Emergency Management and Ambulance System (AKISEMSAS), Dr. Ekem disclosed that out of 2,507 emergencies attended to as of December 31, 2025, 708 patients were transported, while 1,799 were stabilised on site.

He also noted that maintenance of the specialist hospital facility has remained on course, even as other major state projects advance at a reasonable pace.

Highlighting further achievements in the health sector, Dr. Ekem said that out of 179,000 persons enrolled under the State Health Insurance Scheme, 126,000 consultations have been conducted, 1,106 surgeries recorded, 1,012 vaginal deliveries performed, and 8,200 referrals made from primary to secondary healthcare facilities.

Speaking further on the Akwa Ibom State Health Insurance Scheme, branded ARISECare, Dr. Ekem Emmanuel said the government has expanded healthcare access for vulnerable groups, particularly Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

He added:

“The Akwa Ibom State Health Insurance Agency is a statutory body established by the State House of Assembly to coordinate and implement the health insurance programme. The legislation provides for compulsory health insurance for residents, with the aim of achieving universal health coverage and reducing out-of-pocket medical expenses.

“The scheme was formally launched on September 20, 2024, in Uyo by Governor Umo Bassey Eno as part of his administration’s ARISE Agenda. At the launch, the governor approved ₦180 million to enrol 9,150 junior civil servants on Grade Levels 1 to 6.

“Residents may enrol as individuals, families or organised groups. The annual premium is ₦18,000 for individuals and ₦96,000 for a family of six, while group enrolment attracts a discounted rate of ₦17,000 per person. The benefit package covers primary healthcare, maternal and child health services, emergency care, hospital treatment and prescribed medicines through accredited public and private facilities.”

New Telegraph reports that the Akwa Ibom State Government is currently building 31 remodelled health centres across the 31 local government areas of the state to help bring adequate healthcare closer to people in rural areas.