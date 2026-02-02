A’Ibom Presents N1.584tn 2026 Budget Breakdown, Reviews 2025 Performance

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Nsikan Linus Nkan, has presented the breakdown of Akwa Ibom State’s 2026 budget, totaling N1.584 trillion.

The budget breakdown which was attended by various stakeholders in the fiscal and financial sector, civil society organizations, traditional rulers and the media among others took place at the ICT Center, Office of the State Accountant-General, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat, Uyo over the weekend.

Reviewing the performance of the 2025 Budget, Dr Nkan stated that the state recorded significant progress in capital project execution, fiscal discipline and revenue performance, attributing the achievements to prudent financial management, improved budget implementation processes and strong political will.

He noted that the positive outcomes of the 2025 fiscal year laid a solid foundation for the 2026 Budget of Expansion and Growth.