A’Ibom Preaches Attitudinal Change To Surmount Challenges

Akwa Ibom State government-owned Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission, (EARCOM) has commenced an intensive campaign to improve attitudinal change among citizens to build a better society in its bid to meet the future challenges of the ARISE Agenda.

Commissioner on the Board of EARCOM, Hon. Michael Effiong Isang said this during a media chat with Journalists on Sunday in Uyo.

Hon. Isang, who described the Governor Umo Eno-led administration as proactive and people-oriented said, whereas the recently launched ARISE Agenda is a comprehensive roadmap for the transformation and growth of Akwa Ibom State, it is of paramount pertinence that citizens imbibe the values of tolerance, honesty, self-discipline, restraint, hard work, dedication and patriotism, which are virtues that will drive the Agenda.

Isang explained that the negative culture of character assassination, pull-him-down syndrome, blackmail, vandalism of public infrastructure, violence, cyberbullying, spreading fake news, destructive opposition politicking, negligence, corruption, truancy and abdication of duty in the civil service, among other unethical behavioural factor’s can only undermine the effective implementation of the ARISE Agenda.

EARCOM, Isang said, will focus more on achieving citizens’ mindset shift from those abhorrent and deviant social traits while promoting issues which border on integrity, peacebuilding, fear of God, social responsibility, justice and rule of law.

According to him “EARCOM rising from a post Akwa Ibom Dialogue on the ARISE Agenda, held an emergency Board retreat which was designed to create a forum for top management to meet and work out modalities to enhance the performance of the Commission”.

The Board Members at the meeting, Isang disclosed, harped on the need for attitudinal change on the part of citizens as well as urged leaders at all levels to ensure the citizenry is given better treatment.