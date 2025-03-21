A’Ibom Police Uncovers Illegal Maternity Home

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has uncovered an illegal maternity home allegedly involved in child trafficking, unlawful medical practice, and impersonation in Usung Atiat, Abak Local Government Area of the state.

Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Command raided the premises and arrested a suspect, Patience Ene Jimmy, a female, who was found harbouring seven pregnant women and five infants aged between two weeks and one year, all from different parts of Akwa Ibom State.

A subsequent search recovered various medical supplies, including syringes, drip lines, herbs, and immunization records for which the suspect had no legal authorization.

The rescued women and children have been placed under protective care, while investigations continue to uncover other collaborators and ensure that justice is served.

The Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, FSI, reiterated the Command’s commitment to dismantling illegal activities that endanger vulnerable individuals.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

For credible information, the public is encouraged to contact the Command’s emergency lines at 09040000065 or 0802091381.

