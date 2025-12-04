A’Ibom: Police To Arrest Errant Officers, Violators Of Order On Masquerade, Others

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has begun a sweeping enforcement operation targeting internal misconduct and emerging security threats across the state, following fresh directives by the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare.

Announcing the measures during a strategic meeting with senior officers in Uyo, the commissioner condemned the rising disregard for the Inspector-General of Police’s order prohibiting policemen from escorting unauthorised VIPs.

He directed that any officer found violating the directive be immediately arrested and disciplined.

“Any policeman found accompanying private individuals, politicians, or VIPs not duly approved by the Force Headquarters will be arrested, disarmed and subjected to orderly-room trial. Area Commanders and DPOs will be held fully responsible for the conduct of their personnel,” the CP said.