A’Ibom Police Reviews 2025 Operations, Assures Enhanced Security In 2026

The Nigeria Police Force, Àkwa Ibom State Command, has rolled out its breakthroughs in its fight against criminals in the state in the outgoing year, with an assurance to further enhance the security of lives and property in the coming year.

Speaking during an end-of-year press conference with journalists in Uyo, the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, stated that the security situation in Akwa Ibom State remained generally peaceful, calm, and stable throughout the year under review

This, he noted, was achieved through intelligence-led policing, proactive patrols, strategic deployments, community cooperation, and effective inter-agency collaboration.

The Commissioner disclosed that the Command recorded significant operational successes during the year, including the arrest of suspects involved in armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, violent crimes, and other criminal activities. He added that firearms, ammunition, stolen vehicles, and other dangerous exhibits were recovered, while several criminal hideouts and identified black spots across the state were dismantled.

He further stated that the Command ensured adequate security coverage for political, social, religious, and economic activities across the state, while maintaining strict enforcement of laws and government directives aimed at preserving public order.

On public safety, the Commissioner reiterated the Command’s stance against jungle justice, unlawful gatherings, and activities capable of breaching public peace.

He also confirmed compliance with the Executive Order of the Akwa Ibom State Government restricting masquerade activities to approved locations, with mandatory police permission and security coverage, a measure which significantly reduced violence and disorder.

Addressing the issue of misinformation, the Commissioner expressed concern over the increasing spread of fake news, particularly on social media.

He revealed that arrests were made in connection with the fabrication and circulation of false information capable of causing panic and tension, warning that offenders would continue to face the full weight of the law.

The Commissioner emphasised that community policing remained a core strategy of the Command, noting sustained engagements with traditional rulers, youth and women groups, religious leaders, market associations, transport unions, school administrators, and other stakeholders across the state.

“The Command recorded the following major achievements, among others: Recovery of 179 Assorted Arms (Displayed), Recovery of 323 Different types of ammunition, Recovery of 100 pieces of Live Cartridges, arrested 563 suspects for various crimes and charged to courts, recorded 14 stolen vehicles (released to their owners)

Rescued 74 Human Trafficking victims and reunited them with their families

Rescued 10 kidnapped victims

8Secured 33 convictions in the year 2025, among other achievements.

In 2026, the Commissioner assured that the command will strengthen intelligence-led policing and crime prevention strategies, sustain clampdown on violent crimes, cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping and deepen community policing and public trust, among others.

He assured residents that adequate security measures have been put in place for the festive season and beyond, with intensified patrols, stop-and-search operations, and strategic deployments across all Local Government Areas.

The Commissioner expressed deep appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police for his purposeful leadership, policy direction, and unwavering support to the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, which he said greatly enhanced operational effectiveness.

He also thanked the Akwa Ibom State Government for its continuous support, sister security agencies for their cooperation, officers and men of the Command for their dedication and sacrifice, and the good people of Akwa Ibom State for their trust and partnership.

The Commissioner reassured residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property in 2026 and urged the public to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station