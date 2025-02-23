A’Ibom Police Rescue Kidnap Victim, Recover Stolen Vehicle

Share

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has rescued a kidnapped victim and recovered stolen vehicle belonging to the victim.

The State Command PPRO, DSP Timfon John who confirmed the development said, the rescue was done after a sustained tracking and intelligence networking by the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Muhammad Azare.

Similarly, he noted that the sustained effort to combat crime and ensure the safety of residents, is highly yielding results.

He noted that the Command has successfully rescued the kidnapped victim and recovered his stolen vehicle during a tactical operation in Ikot Ekpene.

He said, on February 13, 2025, based on report that a man (name withheld) was kidnapped along Okop Eto Road and taken to an unknown destination by the kidnappers, the operatives of the command based on credible intelligence immediately swung into action, engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel.

” The hoodlums, who were overwhelmed by superior firepower fled with severe gunshot injuries, leaving the victim unharmed.

“The victim was rescued unhurt, his vehicle recovered and has since been reunited with his family.

He listed the items recovered that includes One Lexus RX 350 SUV, ash in color, adding that efforts are in top gear to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Investigations are ongoing to recover weapons used in the crime and bring those responsible to justice.

The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, commended the officers for their swift response and assured residents that the Command remains resolute in its fight against criminals in the state.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

