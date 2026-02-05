A’ibom: Police Rescue Abducted Child, Warn Criminals

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have successfully foiled a child abduction attempt, leading to the rescue of an abducted child and the arrest of a suspect in Abak Local Government Area of the state.

According to a press statement made available to journalists on Thursday in Uyo, DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, said one Uwem, male, 32 years, sent a distress call that a female pupil had been forcefully abducted by an unknown person and dragged into a nearby bush.

She added that the operatives, acting swiftly on the report, immediately mobilized personnel to the scene and rescued the innocent child.

According to her, “In a rapid, coordinated, and intelligence-driven operation, police operatives, working in synergy with vigilant youths of the community, combed the surrounding bush and adjoining areas.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of one Saturday Ofonmbuk, male, aged 29 years, of Afaha Ikot Inyang Village, Ukanafun Local Government Area, and the successful rescue of a female child, aged about three (3) years (name withheld).

The statement highlighted that the rescued child was found safe and unharmed and was immediately reunited with her family, bringing relief to the community and underscoring the effectiveness of timely police intervention.

“Preliminary investigation is ongoing to establish the suspect’s motive, identify possible accomplices, and determine whether he is linked to similar incidents within or outside the State.

“In this regard, the Command calls on any other victims or persons with useful information to come forward for identification and investigation. Such persons are encouraged to report to the nearest police station or the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Uyo, without fear of intimidation.”

“The Command issues a stern warning to child abductors and other criminal elements that Akwa Ibom State is not a safe haven for crime. Anyone found involved in child abduction or related offences will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on crimes against children and remains resolute in its constitutional mandate to protect lives and property across the State.

“The Command further commends the courage, vigilance, and cooperation of community members, whose swift action and collaboration with the police were instrumental to the success of this operation.

“Members of the public are once again urged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements or activities, as security is a collective responsibility.”