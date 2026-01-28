A’Ibom: Police Recover Firearms, Dangerous Weapons

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has recorded another operational success with the recovery of firearms and other dangerous weapons following an intelligence-led operation in Uyo.

The Command disclosed this in a press statement made available to journalists by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police.

According to the statement, the weapons were recovered from suspected members of the Vikings Confraternity.

DSP John said: “On January 27, 2026, at about 3:30 p.m., operatives of the Command, acting on credible intelligence, stormed a location at Ikot Okubo, by Transformer, off Abak Road, Uyo, where suspected members of the Vikings Confraternity were reportedly holding a meeting.

“Upon the arrival of the police operatives, the suspects fled the scene, abandoning several dangerous weapons.”

Items recovered include one locally made double-barrel gun loaded with two cartridges; one locally made pistol loaded with one cartridge; another locally made pistol loaded with one cartridge; and one cutlass.

She added that the Command has deployed covert surveillance teams and intensified patrols, raids, and monitoring within the area and its environs, while efforts are ongoing to arrest one Solo (male), identified as the group’s leader (001), alongside other fleeing suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, reaffirms the Command’s resolve to rid the state of criminal elements and warns that no individual or group threatening public peace will be spared,” the statement said.

Members of the public were urged to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely and credible information to the police to enhance crime prevention and public safety.