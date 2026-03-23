A’Ibom: Police Raid Criminal Hide-Outs, Arrest Suspects, Recover Firearms, Drugs

In line with its ongoing commitment to curb criminal activities across the state, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has successfully carried out a series of intelligence-driven raids in Eket and Okopedi Okobo Local Government Areas of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, told journalists yesterday that in the evening of 21/3/2026 at approximately 1945hrs, operatives acting on credible intelligence raided a known hotspot in Okopedi, where four male suspects were arrested.

The suspects are: Paul Sunday ‘M’, Nelson Ekpa ‘M’, Akaninyene Valentine ‘M’, Idongesit Harrison ‘M’ According to her, “The sus- pects were found in possession of tools typically used for the preparation and consumption of illicit substances, including several empty Squadron bottles associated with substance abuse.

Some quantities of crystal meth (Ice) were also recovered from the scene.” She further highlighted, “In another operation at Abia Uduk Street, Ikot Ebok, the surveillance team swiftly responded to reports of suspicious activity.

Upon sighting the police, several hoodlums fled the area. During their retreat, one suspect discarded a yellow nylon bag, which was recovered and found to contain two locally made pistols and two live cartridges.