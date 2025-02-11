Police Probe Death Of Makeup Artist In A’Ibom

Share

On Monday, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command announced the commencement of an investigation into the death of a makeup artist, Emrich Effanga allegedly killed by her boyfriend, one Ndifreke.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John who confirmed the development said the incident had been reported to the command and the Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare had already ordered an investigation into the incident.

She said, “Information at our disposal has it that the matter has been reported to us and an investigation is ongoing at the moment. Further developments will be communicated to you.

“There are things we cannot reveal now for investigation purposes, just take it that we are aware of the incident and that investigation has begun already,” John said.

