A’Ibom Police Pass Out 1,511 Retrained Women Officers

Share

1The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has achieved a significant milestone with the successful passing out of 1,511 retrained women police officers drawn from Divisions and Area command following an intensive tactical and operational training program at the 26 Police Mobile Squadron.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, fsi, expressed his delight at the successful completion of the re-training, describing it as a strategic move to strengthen the security architecture of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large.

“This training is not just a routine exercise; it is a deliberate and strategic initiative that underscores the evolution of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

“Under the visionary leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, the Force is undergoing remarkable transformation, with a focus on tactical, intelligence-driven, and result-oriented training,” CP Azare stated.

The Commissioner further highlighted the Inspector-General’s dedication to gender inclusion within the Force, emphasizing that these newly trained officers will play a critical role in ensuring energy security across the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

CP Azare also paid tribute to the late CP Waheed Ayilara, under whose tenure the training initiative began, acknowledging his contributions to police capacity-building.

“He also commended the former Squadron Commander of the 26 PMF, ACP Baba Mala Mohammed, in whose tenure the training was conceived and started.

Commending the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, Ph.D., CP Azare lauded the state government’s commitment to security, which has made Akwa Ibom one of the safest states in Nigeria.

During the intensive three-month training, the officers underwent rigorous exercises, including: Advanced Drill, Debussing Under Fire, Stripping and Assembling of Arms, Weapon Exercises,Tactical Formation, Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCC3), Cordon and Defense Operations amongst other training skills.

“This training is not just about physical endurance but also about mental agility, tactical precision, and strategic response to real-world security threats.

“These officers symbolize a new era of policing dynamic, proactive, and uncompromising in ensuring safety and security,” CP Azare added.

The Police Boss reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to collaboration with sister security agencies in the state and expressed gratitude to the press for their objective reporting and continued support.

He assured the people of Akwa Ibom that the Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its mission to ensure peace, security, and safety across the state and the nation.

The Executive Governor, Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security matters, DIG Adeyemi ogunjemilusi, mni, rtd., congratulates the women police officers and urged them to remain committed and be professional in the discharge of their duties.

The Governor commended the CP and his team for their commitment in keeping the state safe, he promised to continue to support the police.

Share

Please follow and like us: