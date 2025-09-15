The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested three suspected fraudsters, alleged to be part of a syndicate targeting unsuspecting residents across the state.

Confirming the development in a statement issued by Timson John, the Police Public Relations Officer on Monday in Uyo, the command noted that the operation followed a series of complaints lodged by members of the public.

According to DSP John, the arrests followed a technical, intelligence-driven operation launched in July 2025.

She said that the effort culminated on September 5, when operatives stormed a hideout in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area around 1:30 p.m. and apprehended the three prime suspects.”

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has successfully apprehended three individuals suspected of being part of a syndicate responsible for defrauding numerous victims across Nigeria. The arrests followed several complaints received by the Command.

READ ALSO

“Acting on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, the operatives initiated a technical intelligence-led operation in July 2025.

“This effort culminated in the arrest of the three prime suspects on September 5, 2025, at approximately 1330 hours, from their hideout in the Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area.”

John identified the suspects as 27-year-old Prince Francis Albert of Edemeya village in Ikot Abasi Local Government Area; 39-year-old Augustine Bassey from Okobo LGA; and 35-year-old Mbetobong Godwin of Ibesikpo LGA.

According to the PPRO, Albert, identified as the leader of the syndicate, confessed to luring victims from different states through the use of multiple phone lines

“The arrested suspects have been identified as: Prince Francis Albert, 27 years, of Edemeya village, Ikot Abasi Local Government Area. Albert, the alleged gang leader, confessed to luring victims from various states using multiple phone numbers.

”He admitted to beginning his criminal activities in 2022 after graduating from Sokoto State Polytechnic. He also confessed to successfully scamming several high-profile individuals, including politicians, military officers, and senior police officers, by using fake identities.

“He relocated from Oyo State to Akwa Ibom in April 2025 to evade police and DSS pursuit sourced his victims’ phone numbers from marriage invitations, obituary posters, complimentary cards, and online sources,”

John further revealed that the second suspect, Augustine Bassey, a POS operator, admitted to receiving proceeds of fraud through his OPay account (8081732375), with transactions spanning between April and August 2025.

The third suspect, Mbetobong Godwin, who resides in the same building as the alleged gang leader, also confessed to channeling funds through his OPay account (8160526905).

She added that the three suspects are cooperating with investigators to retrieve their SIM cards and help track down other members of the syndicate still at large