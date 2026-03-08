A’Ibom: Police Nab Suspected Criminal, Recover Toy Pistol

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has recorded another operational success in its sustained efforts to maintain peace and security across the state.

DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, said that on March 6, 2026, at about 1000hrs, operatives of the command arrested one Jonathan Akpan, a male suspect from Obio Aduang Village in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area.

According to her, “The suspect was found in possession of a toy pistol allegedly used to threaten and intimidate unsuspecting residents. He was also found in possession of substances suspected to be Indian hemp.”

She added that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had been posing as a military officer in order to deceive members of the public and facilitate his unlawful activities.

“The arrest followed credible intelligence received by the police. Acting promptly on the information, operatives of the command carried out surveillance operations which led to the successful apprehension of the suspect.

“Further investigations are currently ongoing to identify and apprehend other possible members of the suspect’s criminal network.”

She said the Akwa Ibom State Police Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to ridding the state of criminal elements and ensuring the safety of all residents.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and continue to provide useful information that will assist the police in combating crime.

“The command also warns individuals involved in criminal activities to desist, as the long arm of the law will surely catch up with them.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command remains resolute in its mandate to ensure the protection of lives and property across the state.”