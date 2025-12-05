A’Ibom: Police Nab 5 Over Suspected Circulation Of Fake News

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has apprehended five persons over suspected circulation of falsified information.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare, who disclosed this yesterday during a strategic meeting with youth leaders in Uyo, said the suspects circulated a falsified information about a non-existent kidnap incident at a secondary school in the Oron area of the state.

The police commissioner said that the information which was circulated on the social media was ‘untrue and unfair to the society’ He said that the suspects had already been charged to court, saying, “this will serve as a deterrent to those who may be nursing the intention to circulate fake news.

“Their actions were reckless and capable of causing panic, and disrupting public peace,” he said. Azare said that the strategic youth meeting aimed to reaffirm the collective commitment of the police to collaborate with stakeholders towards promoting peace, law and order in the state.

“We are committed to safeguarding peace, strengthening unity and upholding the security structure that has made Akwa Ibom peaceful,” he said. He urged the youth leaders to stand as strong voices for the promotion of truth, peace and responsibility.