A’Ibom Police Intercept 450 Live Cartridges, Detain Suspect

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has recorded another significant operational success with the recovery of a large cache of live ammunition, the arrest of the suspect who owns the ammunition and others who obstructed lawful police duties.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, on Friday, January 30.

The statement read, “On 23rd January, 2026, at about 2300 hours, operatives of the Command, while on routine stop-and-search patrol along the Calabar–Itu Highway, intercepted a commercial bus with registration number ARR600ZY, en route Calabar.

“During a thorough search of the vehicle, a carton containing Four Hundred and Fifteen (415) live cartridges was recovered. The vehicle was driven by one Ikenna, with passengers on board.

“Upon interrogation, the driver claimed that the ammunition was not his but was allegedly conveyed as a waybill consignment to an unidentified person in Calabar.

“In the course of the operation, a commuter identified as “Excel” obstructed officers in the lawful discharge of their duties by engaging in provocative conduct.

“Additionally, another commuter, one Bright, who claimed to be an official of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) but failed to produce a valid identification, joined in assaulting the police officers. Both individuals were promptly arrested.

“Upon further investigations, One Ndubisi Raphael ‘m ‘, a 36-year-old indigene of Nyaje village of Akamkpa LGA, Cross River State, was subsequently arrested in Calabar and taken into police custody”.

The statement highlighted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, has ordered a discreet and thorough investigation to unravel the source and intended use of the recovered ammunition, with a view to prosecuting all persons found culpable.

“The Command reiterates its resolve to combat the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition and warns members of the public against obstructing police officers in the lawful execution of their duties.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command assures residents that it remains committed to maintaining peace, public safety, and security across the State”.