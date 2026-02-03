A’Ibom: Police Holds Capacity Building Workshop

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has organised a capacity-building workshop for senior officers of the Command, in partnership with the Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, also known as Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWA-Nigeria).

The intensive two-day training programme, which started on Tuesday, 3rd will end on Wednesday, 4th February, 2026, at the Police Headquarters, Uyo.

The workshop is aimed at enhancing the professional competence, operational effectiveness, and leadership capacity of senior police officers within the Command.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed, emphasised the importance of continuous learning and adaptation to contemporary policing standards.

He noted that the partnership with Partners West Africa Nigeria underscores the Command’s commitment to strengthening officers’ competencies through advanced training in order to promote effective policing, uphold human rights, and foster improved police-community relations in line with global best practices.

The workshop curriculum is expected to address critical and emerging areas of modern law enforcement, including advanced investigative techniques, human rights-based policing, cybercrime awareness, and community-oriented policing strategies.

Partners West Africa Nigeria is a reputable non-governmental organisation committed to the promotion of the rule of law, security sector reform, and good governance across Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

This initiative reflects the proactive approach of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command towards personnel development and its unwavering dedication to building a more secure, just, and law-abiding society through a professional and empowered police force.