A’Ibom: Police Foil Armed Robbery Attempt, Nab Suspect, Recover Weapons

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has foiled a suspected armed robbery attempt and arrested one suspect following a swift and proactive operation along Abak Road, Uyo.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, said that on February 9, 2026, at about 10:00 pm, operatives on pin-down duty at a strategic point along Abak Road observed three young men on a motorcycle behaving suspiciously near a supermarket.

Acting on reasonable suspicion and in line with proactive crime prevention strategies, the operatives moved to apprehend the individuals. Upon sighting the police, the suspects abandoned their belongings and fled. A rigorous manhunt ensued, leading to the arrest of one suspect identified as Abasifreke Udo, male, 24 years old.

Items recovered from the suspect at the scene include one live cartridge, one Infinix Hot 50 Pro mobile phone, one red tank Kymstom motorcycle with registration number UNC-370-QG (Abia State), scissors, torchlight, razors, and nylon materials suspected to be used for packaging crystal methamphetamine.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects were allegedly preparing to carry out a criminal operation before the swift intervention of the police disrupted their plan.

The command stated that investigations are ongoing with a view to arresting the fleeing accomplices and recovering other possible incriminating items. The suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, commended the alertness and professionalism of the operatives and reiterated the Command’s commitment to sustained visibility policing, intelligence-led patrols, and proactive crime prevention across the state.

“Criminal elements are hereby warned that the Command remains vigilant and will continue to deny them the space to operate. Members of the public are encouraged to remain security conscious and promptly report suspicious movements to the police,” the statement added.