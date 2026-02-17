A’Ibom: Police Declare War On Drug Dealers, Illicit Substances

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has intensified its crackdown on dealers of Indian hemp and other illicit substances across the state, leading to multiple arrests and the recovery of large quantities of suspected prohibited drugs during coordinated raids on identified flashpoints.

The operations were strategically planned and simultaneously executed in known criminal hideouts based on actionable intelligence.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, disclosed this in a press statement issued to journalists on Tuesday, noting that several suspects are currently in custody and will be charged to court upon the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, has directed that the fight against drug trafficking and distribution be sustained without interruption.

“He has issued a firm and unequivocal warning to all individuals engaged in the unlawful trade of Indian hemp and other illicit substances: cease immediately or vacate Akwa Ibom State.

“The Command will not stand by while our youths are lured into addiction, criminality, and social decay. The proliferation of illicit drugs remains directly linked to cultism, armed robbery, violent crimes, and the erosion of family and community values. The Command is unwavering in its resolve to dismantle networks that threaten the safety and future of our state.

“Let it be clearly stated: Akwa Ibom State is no longer a safe operating ground for drug barons and peddlers. Surveillance mechanisms have been reinforced, intelligence gathering enhanced, and inter-agency collaborations strengthened. Those who disregard this final warning will face relentless enforcement actions, arrest, prosecution, and the full weight of the law.

“The Command calls on parents, traditional institutions, youth leaders, and all community stakeholders to partner with the Police by providing credible and timely information. Together, we will safeguard our communities and ensure that discipline, dignity, and honour prevail.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command remains resolute, uncompromising, and fully committed to maintaining law, order, and moral integrity across the state,” the statement added.