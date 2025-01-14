New Telegraph

A’Ibom Police Command Moves Against Sea Pirates

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has kicked against a daring attack on its Marine Police Patrol Team by suspected armed sea pirates along the Oron-Calabar waterways on January 11, at about 1pm.

DSP Timfon John, the Command Police Public Relations Officer, said in a statement that the patrol team, during a routine operation, came under heavy attack from the criminals, who were armed and dressed in military camouflage.

He said: “The assailants, numbering about 24 and operating in three speedboats, attempted to overpower our gallant officers in a gun duel.

“Despite their numerical advantage, our officers put up a brave fight but sustained losses.

“Regrettably, two officers, Inspector Sunday Usuyak and Inspector Edet Enenyi, sustained gunshot injuries and are receiving top-notch medical attention. One officer, Inspector Udi Emenyi, is currently unaccounted for.”

