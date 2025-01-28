A’Ibom Police Collaborate With Hoteliers To Dictate Crimes

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Tuesday announced it collaborated with hoteliers in the State to arrest criminals hiding in the hostels.

This is even as the State Police Commissioner, Baba Muhammad Azare, issued a stern warning to hotel owners and managers across the state against allowing men of the underworld place to stay.

The Police boss stated that any hotel found to be harbouring criminal elements would be subjected to raids and temporarily shut down to facilitate investigations.

The declaration was made during a strategic meeting held Monday, 27th January 2025 at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, explained by the PPRO, DSP Timfon John in a release.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders from the hospitality and tourism sector, including the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nigeria Hotels Association (NHA), Restaurants and Bars Association of Nigeria (RABON), Hotels Owners Association (HOA), Association of Professional Chefs of Nigeria, Hospitality Consultants and Managers Association of Nigeria (HOCMAN), and the Airport Taxi Association of Nigeria.

CP Azare emphasized the urgent need for collaboration between the Police and the hospitality industry to curb the rising trend of criminal elements using hotels as operational bases. He explained that intelligence reports had revealed that some criminals were either hiding in hotels or operating from them.

The Commissioner of Police urged hotel owners and managers to be vigilant by monitoring the activities of their guests and maintaining accurate records of persons checking into their establishments.

His words: “It is your responsibility to ensure that your premises are not used as safe havens for criminals. Any hotel found to be harbouring or covering for such individuals will leave the Command with no option but to raid the premises and shut it down for investigations.”

He stressed the importance of early reporting, urging the stakeholders to alert the nearest police station of any suspicious activities or individuals rather than waiting until crimes are committed. He assured the hoteliers that the Police were not out to disrupt their businesses but to ensure peace and security within the state.

CP Azare also reiterated that security is a collective responsibility, calling for maximum cooperation and support from the hospitality sector. “We must work together to maintain the reputation of Akwa Ibom as one of the most peaceful states in the country,” he added.

In response, the President of the Hotels Owners Association in the State, Mr Daniel Udoh, expressed gratitude to the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, fsi, for his proactive approach to ensuring security in the state.

He specifically eulogized the CP for engaging stakeholders in the hospitality industry and assured the Police Command of the association’s continued support and cooperation.

He further pledged that hotel owners would take immediate steps to enhance security within their premises by maintaining accurate guest records, monitoring activities, and promptly reporting suspicious individuals or activities to the Police.

Mr Udoh emphasized the importance of the partnership between the hospitality sector and law enforcement in ensuring Akwa Ibom remains peaceful and safe for residents and visitors.

