A’Ibom: Police Ban Unauthorised Rallies

…urges all political activities to follow INEC guidelines.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has said it will stop every planned unauthorised rally in the state and warned those behind it to desist henceforth.

DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, told journalists that the command received credible information regarding planned two-million-man rallies in support of a presidential candidate, organised by a group known as the Village Boys Movement, currently circulating on social media, as well as another parallel rally organised by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Group. Both rallies are slated for Saturday, 28th March 2026, in Uyo.

According to her, “While it is noteworthy that the Command received a written application from the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Group for the proposed rally, the Village Boys Movement rally is only being circulated on social media without any formal notification to the Police.

The state police command, however, advised in the interest of peace, public safety, and fairness to those behind it to stop citing the current security situation in the country.

She added, “The Command unequivocally states that it has NOT granted permission for any of these rallies. The organisers and intended participants are hereby warned that proceeding with these unauthorised gatherings will attract immediate intervention by law enforcement agencies.

“Given the current security situation in the country, it is absolutely vital that all political activities comply with the timelines and guidelines set forth by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Political campaigns can only commence within the designated periods specified by INEC. No political activity, including rallies, is permitted outside the official schedule.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command will not tolerate any actions capable of threatening public peace and security. Any group or individual found organising or participating in unauthorised rallies will face legal consequences, including possible arrest and prosecution. The Police will take all necessary steps to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of all residents.

“The Command, therefore, urges the organisers of these rallies to cease any further planning until proper authorisation is obtained from the Police. This serves as a firm and final warning. Any attempt to bypass the law will not be tolerated, and the full weight of the law will be applied.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command remains committed to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for all residents. The Command calls on all political groups and citizens to adhere strictly to the law, respect the authority of the Police, and refrain from any unlawful acts capable of undermining the peace and stability of the State”.