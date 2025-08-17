A’Ibom Police Arrest Wanted Kidnap Kingpin

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Sunday announced the arrest of a wanted kidnap kingpin, Okon Asuquo Udo, linked to several high-profile kidnapping cases in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the State Command’s Public Relations Officer, Timfon John, and made available to newsmen in Uyo, the state capital.

According to the statement, the suspect, who hailed from Ube village in Okobo Local Government Area, was arrested in his home village after being on the run for several months.

SP John, who disclosed that the suspect had been on the command’s wanted list over alleged involvement in multiple kidnap incidents, said investigations have revealed that he was a principal suspect in the kidnap of a Paramount Ruler (name withheld) in October 2024 and the wife of an Executive Chairman (name withheld) in November 2024

He added that the suspect is also believed to have been a participant in several other kidnapping activities across the Oron, Mbo, and Okobo Local Government Areas.

She also noted that discreet investigations are currently ongoing to apprehend other members of his gang and recover their operational weapons.

