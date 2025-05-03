A’Ibom Police Arrest Three Cultists, Recover Firearms

Share

Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Saturday said it arrested three suspected armed robbers and cultists, who have been allegedly terrorising the residents of the Calabar–Itu road axis, and recovered firearms.

Also, other items recovered were a bottle containing a liquid substance suspected to be a charm, two torch lights, two mobile handsets, and a black bag containing various items.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John who confirmed the development in Uyo, said the operatives during the operation recovered one locally made pistol, one battle axe, and one hammer.

According to him, an investigation into the matter was currently underway, and the suspects would be charged in court as soon as it was concluded.

“Following credible intelligence regarding an impending cult clash along the Calabar-Itu Road, the command swiftly deployed intelligence and surveillance teams to preempt any violence.

“The intelligence report noted that two notorious gang leaders, who have been terrorising the Calabar-Itu axis, were lodging at a guest house in Ntak Inyang.

“On May 1, at approximately 0500 hours, surveillance teams, acting on precise information, raided the identified hideout.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of two male suspects identified as Joseph Edet of Akon Itam and Ekon Isaiah of Ibiaku Uruan, who were confirmed to be members of the Kuklux Klan secret cult.

“A female companion, Esther Otobong Edem, was also apprehended at the scene of the raid.”

