A’Ibom: Police Arrest Suspects, Recover Firearms

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, in its sustained onslaught against illegal arms proliferation and violent criminality, has recorded a major operational breakthrough with the arrest of armed suspects and the recovery of multiple illegal firearms in Oruk Anam Local Government Area.

DSP Timfon John Police Public Relations Officer, said the command, in a coordinated, intelligence-driven operation and acting on credible intelligence and in continuation of investigations into a reported case of stealing, stormed the residence of a principal suspect at Nung Oku Ibiet 1 Village in Oruk Anam.

According to her, “The operation led to the arrest of Etop Otu (male) and Enobong Umoh (male). A thorough and systematic search of the premises resulted in the recovery of the following exhibits: One (1) double-barrel rifle, Five (5) single-barrel rifles, Three (3) live cartridges, Twenty-two (22) expended cartridges, and One (1) piece of carbide used for refilling spent cartridges”

She highlighted that the quantity and nature of the recovered arms strongly indicate the activities of an organised criminal network with the potential to inflict significant harm and disrupt public peace and security.

“The suspects are currently in Police custody. Upon conclusion of ongoing investigations, they will be charged in court and prosecuted under the relevant provisions of the Firearms Act and other applicable criminal laws, which prescribe severe penalties, including substantial terms of imprisonment, for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition”.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, has reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance stance against violent crimes, illegal possession of arms, cultism, and all acts capable of undermining public safety.

He emphasised that the Command will continue to deploy intelligence-led operations, strategic raids, and uncompromising enforcement actions to ensure that criminal elements are identified, apprehended, and brought to justice without exception.

The Commissioner further warned that any individual found harbouring criminals, concealing illegal firearms, aiding or abetting criminal activities, or obstructing lawful Police operations will be treated as a principal offender and prosecuted accordingly.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities, criminal hideouts, and unlawful possession of firearms to the nearest Police formation. All credible information will be treated with utmost confidentiality and acted upon decisively.

The Command reassures law-abiding residents of its unwavering commitment to ridding Akwa Ibom State of illegal arms and criminal networks, and to maintaining peace, law, and order across the State.