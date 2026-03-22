The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has announced another operational success in its sustained efforts to combat burglary and related crimes across the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, said on March 17, 2026 at about 0330hrs, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the command conducted a targeted operation around Aka Road and its environs in Uyo.

She said, “Two suspected shop burglars were arrested. The suspects include Idiongho Johnny, male, 29 years, Ofonime Jimmy, male, 30 years.

Both suspects are residents of Uyo.” She added that items recovered from the suspects include one locally made pistol, one live cartridge; multiple bunches of keys suspected to be master keys, one iron cutter, and one mobile phone.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in shop burglary activities within the area.

“In a swift follow-up operation aimed at expanding the investigation and dismantling the criminal network, two suspected receivers of stolen items were also arrested.

They are Innocent Nnaukwu, male, 39 years, and Ali Ibrahim, male, 24 years “Recovered from the receivers were two generators, one welding coil, and one car battery suspected to have been stolen”.