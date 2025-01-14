A’Ibom Police Arrest Four In Connection With Stolen Fire Trucks

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of four suspected criminals in connection with the theft of four Fire Service trucks belonging to the state Fire Service.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare, during his maiden briefing, said the suspects were arrested following credible information from a good Samaritan that the trucks were stolen and taken to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to him, the operatives swung into action and further investigation revealed that the trucks were leased out to some multinational companies at the rate of N140,000 per truck per day for an initial period of three years.

CP Azare, however, noted that the four suspects arrested in the case will be charged in court soon while the trucks will be released to the Government to continue to serve the good people of the state.

"Based on credible information from a Good Samaritan four of the state fire service trucks were stolen and taken to Port Harcourt, River State by some officials of the service.

"The Command moved to recover the said trucks and further investigation revealed that the fire trucks were leased out to some multinational companies at the rate of N140,000 per truck per day for an initial period of 3 years.

“The link company share was N80,000 while the fire service officials share stood at N60,000 per truck per day, the deal was done in 2021 and was expected to terminate by 2024.

“However, about two months before the expiration of the deal the command acted and recovered the vehicles.

“The four suspects arrested in the case will be charged in court soon while the trucks will be released to the Government to continue to serve the good people of the state while we continue to look for others at large.” the statement noted

