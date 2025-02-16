A’Ibom Philanthropist Doles Out 50 Free JAMB Forms For Indigent Students

Share

For the second year running, Mrs Ngozichukwu Etuk, a Human Resources Maven and founder of Otiz Keepers is giving out free 50 jamb forms to struggling students who could not afford it to continue their educational pursuit to higher institutions of learning.

Etuk who is also the founder of Jamb for Hope Initiative in a statement made available to Journalists in Uyo on Sunday to announce the commencement of this year’s edition said she embarked on the project because of the challenges she suffered years back to acquire basic education.

According to her, “25 years ago, I stood at a painful crossroads. My dreams of a university education were slipping away and my 7 distinctions at WASSCE were about to be wasted, not because I lacked ambition, but because my family simply couldn’t afford to register me for JAMB exams.

She added, “With just 600 nairas saved from a meagre job, the weight of hopelessness pressed on my shoulders. I watched as my peers prepared for their exams while I faced the harsh reality that I might never get the chance. Then, something incredible happened—a kind-hearted soul, stepped in and paid for my JAMB registration. That single act of kindness became the spark that lit the path of my academic and professional journey.

She further highlighted, “I never forgot that moment. And because I know firsthand how financial struggles can silence dreams, I made a vow—to one day be the reason someone else gets a chance to chase their future, a vow that countless people have benefited from.

Etuk explained that the same vow has birthed JAMB FOR HOPE INITIATIVE which she hopes is a veritable avenue to give back to the society.

She averred, “Last year, I announced the opening for 50 free registrations and to my surprise, generous friends from across the globe reached out with indications to add to the number and we got 105 registrations in all.

According to her, “The results was 62% of registered candidates scored 190 and above, and 53% of that group have already secured admissions* into medical sciences, law, education, social sciences, and humanities. We didn’t just pay for exams; we changed lives.

“Now, it is time to do it again.

This year again, I am giving 50 students the chance to write JAMB for free. Because I know that behind every application is a story, a struggle, and a hope that deserves a chance to thrive.

She urges all indigent persons and those who may know people in this category to encourage them to take advantage of the opportunity.

She urges public-spirited persons who believe in the power of education and humanity to join her in making the dreams of the indigent and vulnerable persons come true.

“Let’s raise even more registrations together. One act of kindness can change a life forever” ” she pleaded.

She urges all those interested to use the link below to apply for the application form https://forms.gle/EpK3dWq3h3umM6Fn8

