A’Ibom Pensioners Demand Pension Bureau

Pensioners in Akwa Ibom State yesterday demanded the setting up of a Bureau of Pension to ensure the implementation of financial autonomy for local government areas.

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) made the demand after its executive meeting in Uyo. Apart from the setting up of the Akwa Ibom State Bureau of Pension, the retirees.

The senior citizens also sought an audience with Governor Umo Eno to discuss the issue of council autonomy as it affects pension and gratuity payments.

The group praised the governor for his interest in the welfare of pensioners. The pensioners said: “This includes the smooth payment of monthly pension, establishing and payment N20,000 mini – mum pension in lieu of N30,000 minimum wage.

“Having the courage to release up to N28 billion to liquidate accumulated Gratuities indebtedness. “Agreeing to pay N32,000 into pension at the end of this month in lieu of N70,000 minimum wage to all pensioners in the state. And always being there for pensioners whenever we call on him.

