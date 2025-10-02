A’Ibom PDP Exco Debunks Dissolution Rumours

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State Chapter, has debunked social media reports alleging the dissolution of its State Executive Committee (Exco).

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Party Secretariat, Atan Offot, Uyo, the State Chairman, Aniekan Akpan, described the claims as “false, unconstitutional and politically motivated.”

Akpan stated that the present Exco was duly elected at a properly convened state congress for a four-year tenure and remains firmly in office.

He condemned the listing of some elected officials as members of a purported caretaker committee, noting that those officers had already issued disclaimers rejecting the falsehood.

He also referenced a statement issued by the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel N. Anyanwu, which clarified that the National Working Committee (NWC) has not held any meeting to sanction the dissolution of the Akwa Ibom State Exco.

Anyanwu reaffirmed the legitimacy of the Akpan-led Exco and urged it to continue its lawful work.

The PDP leadership in the state called on members, supporters, and the general public to disregard the rumours and remain confident in the duly elected leadership.

“Our Exco stands firm and unshaken. We remain focused on protecting the integrity of our party and advancing the collective interest of Akwa Ibom people,” Akpan assured.