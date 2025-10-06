A’Ibom PDP Crisis: Group Alleges Plan By Akpan Exco To Sell Party To APC –Group

The group which called itself Ibom Youths Alliance for Peoples Democratic Party (IYAPDP) has accused the Aniekan Akpan-led state executive committee of the party of attempt to sell the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group in a statement by its National Coordinator, David Effiong, described the decision by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to desolve the state exco as “a stich in time that saved nine.”

According to the group, but for the swift action of the national body, the PDP would have been pushed down the cliff of Akwa Ibom State politics.

It said the decision of the Aniekan Akpan-led party exco to sell the PDP to the APC “was disgraceful, heart wrenching, and an unpardonable betrayal of the trust reposed on him by the PDP.”

The group described as strange that a body charged with the duty of managing the affairs of the party in Akwa Ibom could “willfully betray the party after failing to call any form of meeting for the party in almost a year.