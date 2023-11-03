A’Ibom Partners NSCDC On War Against Oil Bunkering, Illegal Mining

As a measure towards ensuring a safe, secure and healthy environment, the Akwa Ibom State government has expressed Commitment to partner with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), to mitigate the activities of oil bunkering and illegal mining in the state.

The Honourable Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ini Ememobong made this known during a courtesy visit on Friday by officials of NSCDC.

Comrade Ememobong noted that, until the society is decriminalized the safety of lives and properties cannot be ensured.

He reiterated that the issues of oil bunkering and illegal mining do not only affect the economy of the country but is also hazardous to our health and environment.

” If you are opportune to have a sightseeing of the area where this oil bunkering and illegal mining are carried out, you will find out that there is a complete devastation of our environment.

These oil bunkers and miners influence the environment negatively in their operations so much so that lands that would have been utilized as farmlands are completely out of use. No safety measures taken at all”, he lamented.

Comrade Ememobong also stated that oil spills on land are absorbed gradually into the soil layers before they get to the outer layers, noting that the oil spilt when it gets to underground water diffused through the free flow of water to pollutes the Streams, ponds, sea, rivers, Oceans and most importantly our boreholes.

He pointed out the effects of oil bunkering and illegal mining including water pollution, air pollution, food poisoning due to carbon monoxide on leaves of plants and destruction of aquatic lives reiterating that adulterated petroleum products bunkers are even destroying vehicles and generating plants.

Comrade Ememobong applauded the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps Officials for securing our environment and extending their services to the safety of our Agricultural farmlands and the health of our environment.

” When lands are not arable there is certainty for famine. This may be devastating to humanity. So I must commend you for a Job well done in trying to cut the supply chain of these bunkers and illegal miners”, Ememobong stated.

The Information Commissioner suggested that to eradicate oil bunkering and Illegal mining a non-violent approach should be taken; such as rehabilitating the youths, through human capital development, amnesty, empowerment, training and licensing them to operate officially and linking them to the oil sector to work in modular refineries thus generating revenue for government for sustained development.

Speaking, the commandant, NSCDC, Eluwade M. Eluyemi commended the State Government for having a formidable workforce and promised to step up the tempo in securing the lives and properties of the people residing in Akwa Ibom.

Commandant Eluyemi pointed out that few arrests of illegal miners have been made and they are cooperating and complying with the Government in payment of dues and the set standards.

The Deputy Commandant of the Corps, Peters Emmanuel highlighted the other services of NSCDC to include: licensing of private security agencies as well as monitoring, supervising, and training them.

In a vote thanks the Permanent Secretary, Akparawa James Edet thanked the NSCDC Officials for doing a wonderful job of securing lives and sustenance of natural resources while assuring them of a better working relationship with the Akwa Ibom State government