A’Ibom Partners Nigerian Navy To Develop Marine Transport

Akwa Ibom State Government has disclosed that it has entered into partnership with the Nigerian Navy to develop marine transportation.

The Commissioner for Transport, Mr Orman Esin who disclosed this while interacting with newsmen on Monday in his office in Uyo, said the partnership would provide both alternative route to road transportation and ensure security on the State’s waterways.

Esin explained that already the Nigerian Navy has submitted a design for ferries and cargo boats that would be completed in six months.

He said, “We are in serious interface with the Navy to build both cruise and transportation boat, ferry that would be carrying people from Oron to Calabar. The design is on.

“And since we don’t want capital flight, we will have the Navy build the boat for us since they will give us internal security. I had a meeting with the Admiral in charge of the dock and marine operations of the Navy, along with Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Commissioner of Internal Security.

“We are certain that as soon as we get a design and the approval of His Excellency for the design, the boat construction will commence.

“They have given us a timeline of usc months but we are giving them eight months. We are believing God that by the second quarter of next year, we should have a new ferry cruising on the shore.

“Cargo is a midterm approach we are thinking about, where we will have a cargo ship that would be carrying cargo from Lagos down to Akwa Ibom. It would be easier and better for our people,

Responding to a question on government efforts on the persistent attacks on fishermen by sea pirates, the Commissioner said the Minstry of Internal Security has already swung into action to address the issue.

“Be rest assured that three months from today, the pirates will leave our water,” he added.

Asked about state government position on the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Buses to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, Esin noted that a lot of stakeholders have approached him to ask for approval to bring in CNG buses into the state but he responded that what is important is setting up Gas plant

“The fundamentals of CNG buses is CNG plant. When you convert to CNG buses where do we get the gas? We don’t even have one plant in Akwa Ibom State. Everybody even the manufacturing business will always tell you about closeness to raw materials.

“You will need to site the plant, you need to generate the gas, distribute to filling stations, before it then gets to the end users. So we should first consider setting up the pant

“And setting the plant is not a short term approach, it is not a low hanging fruit, but something the state must sit down and work out. If we are going the CNG way we recognize the fact that it is a mid-term, and long-term approach and let’s start the process now”, Esin noted.