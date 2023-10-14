A’Ibom Partners Nigerian Army To Rid N’Delta Of Criminality

Akwa Ibom State Government and the Nigerian Army have strengthened partnerships to tackle criminality in the Niger Delta region.

To effect the partnership, the State government has offered to donate fourteen new patrol boats to aid military surveillance in the state’s water ways to be complemented by the installation of machine guns and designation of military personnel to man the boats.

The deal was sealed when Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, hosted the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who as part of his working tour of military formations and units under the Nigerian Army 6 Division, paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House, Uyo.

Welcoming the Chief of Army Staff to the State, the Governor lauded the Nigerian Army for working hard and in synergy with other security agencies to keep the State safe, pointing out that his creation of the Ministry of Internal Security, headed by a retired Army General, indicates his administration’s premium on security to ensure a more coordinated partnership with the security agencies.

He therefore assured of the state’s commitment to work with the Chief of Army Staff and collaborate in other areas of mutual needs for overall peace and stability in the state in particular and the nation in general.

Earlier, the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said his tour of the military formations in the region was to ascertain their locations, assess their activities and state of readiness for required operations.

He described his reception in the state as exceptionally warm and acknowledged the support of the State Government to the Nigerian Army 2 Brigade stationed in the State, by extension the 6 Division covering the South-South region.

Lt. Gen. Lagbaja, who once served as Commander 2 Brigade, Uyo, before his appointment as Nigeria’s 23rd Chief of Army Chief, said he was conversant with the challenges facing the state in view of its peculiar location and pledged the commitment of the Army to partner the state government in addressing the challenges.