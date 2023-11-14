A’Ibom Partners FRSC, Ors To Minimize Road Accident

…Inaugurates Computerized Vehicle Inspection Services.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has commissioned Ibom Computerized Vehicle Inspection Services (IBCVIS) with a call on motorists to take advantage of the diagnostic facility, prioritize maintenance checks and other precautionary measures on their vehicles to ensure safety on roads.

The State Governor made the call on Tuesday at the diagnostic plant located at the Ministry of Transport Annex premises, Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo.

He explained that the IBCVIS concept was a Public Private Partnership between the State Government, Vehicle inspection units of the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Temple Group Limited, to provide a one-stop-shop vehicle diagnosis centre for Akwa Ibom people in a bid to minimize the rate of vehicular accidents due to faulty vehicles.

“Your life is important to us, and we are commissioning this at this time because you know what the season holds. Now, more vehicles travel very far, it is good for you to test and check your vehicle which 8s why we are partnering with the Temple Group Limited to commission this centre.

“We are also partnering with the vehicle inspection unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps so that they can also check and approve this facility. We want to be sure that your vehicle is road-worthy. If you have your vehicle inspected here and approved, you won’t be scared of driving on the road,” he explained.

The governor urged the investors to take advantage of the business-friendly atmosphere in the state to expand their investment to provide all-round automobile solution services by setting up digital workshops in the state, adding that this will increase job opportunities and training of young Akwa Ibomites.

“If you have a diagnostic Centre, then you should have a workshop. So I am inviting the management of Temple Group to go beyond just providing diagnostics services. It is good to move from diagnosis to treatment and to cure. So let’s move on to provide a digital workshop that will complete the cycle.

“We are friendly and hospitable people. Apart from that, the State is peaceful and you can always do your business here and succeed. The Government will always play its part, to provide the land, conducive environment and security for people who want to invest in Akwa Ibom State”.

Governor Eno who had earlier stopped over to inspect the pace of work at the Ikot Nkwo Primary Healthcare project site in Ibesikpo Asutan and the Ibom Model Farms at Ikot Edibon in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, restated his resolve to ensure landmark developments, through the ARISE Agenda, for the benefit of Akwa Ibom people.

“Akwa Ibom is becoming a huge project site. Across all local government areas, there will be projects that we can see and commission for the benefit of our people, providing jobs for youths in their areas and ensuring that everyone is busy doing something with their hands. That is the essence of the ARISE Agenda,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Group Managing Director of Temple Group Limited, Prince Segun Obayendo, expressed the delight of his company over the business-friendly environment in the state and the hospitable disposition of the people, revealing that the Uyo centre has the capacity to analyze 150 vehicles per day.

He added that plans were underway for the establishment of three other centres in Ikot Ekpene, Eket and Oron, as the company was already considering channelling more investments to Akwa Ibom State on account of the excellent cooperation it has enjoyed from the government and its officials.